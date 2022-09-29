BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One local shopping mall is stopping their annual trunk or treat event.

Confirmed by Mercer Mall management, they are canceling the mall’s yearly trick-or-treat event due to quote “poor past tenant participation”.

A memo sent out to store managers Wednesday, September 28, 2022, saidthe mall isn’t able to handle the number of crowds and keep up with the candy demand.

But the memo said individual stores may decide to host their own trick-or-treat event if it’s restricted to the store limits only.