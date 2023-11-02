ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University will be having a special event coming to their campus.

On Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 P.M., Methodist church choirs from throughout Southern West Virginia will perform a holiday cantata called “Love’s Pure Light.” Daniel Spurgeon, will be directing the event.

Daniel Spurgeon has been the Music Director at the United Methodist Temple in Beckley since 1989. He is also a graduate of of Marshall University with a BA in Music Education. He has played a wide variety of organ concerts throughout the US and internationally, and has won several awards and competitions.

This event is free to the public and other singers and instrumentalists from the area are encouraged to join in the event.

For those who are interested, there will be a rehearsal on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:30 P.M. in the Alexander Fine Arts Center. On Sunday, December 10, 2023 there will be an additional rehearsal before the actual performance.

“This is a great opportunity for the Concord University Music Program to collaborate with musicians from across the region. This is an inaugural event and there is already lots of excitement,” said Jacob Womack, Department of Fine Arts and Communications Chair.

If interested in participating in the event, please contact contact Dr. Jacob Womack at jwomack@concord.edu or 304-384-5306.