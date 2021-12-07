Michael Quesenberry of Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Homes passes away

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Michael Glenn Quesenberry, 70, the co-owner of Rose and Quessenbary passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, according to an obituary on the Rose and Quesenberry website.

Michael Quesenberry was born in 1951 and attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley, WV. After graduating high school, Michael attended West Virginia University and Morris Harvey College.

The obituary described Quesenberry as a community-minded business man who continued to give back to local charities across Raleigh County and the surrounding areas. His obituary sayid he enjoyed art, travelling and classic movies.

A funeral service to honor the life of Michael Quesenberry will take place December 9, 2021. The service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Rose and Quesenberry Peace Chapel in Beckley. He will be laid to rest immediately following the wake at Sunset Memorial Park in Beckley.

Friends and family will be able to meet with the Quesenberry family from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the Quesenberry family requests the donations be made in honor of Michael to Hospice of Southern West Virginia, United Way, or the Raleigh County Humane Society. Private online condolences, floral tributes and other expressions of sympathy can be directed to the family through the Rose and Quesenberry guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.