Michigan records third case of coronavirus

Local News

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded a third case of coronavirus on the southeast side of the state.

Citing sources, WXYZ in Detroit is reporting the case, which was added to the state’s coronavirus webpage Thursday, is in St. Clair County.

The first two cases, confirmed Tuesday, were in Oakland and Wayne counties.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has already declared a state of emergency, and health officials are advising a number of measures to keep the illness from spreading. They reminded people to wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds using soap and warm water, to cough and sneeze into their upper arm, and not to touch their face.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Tracking coronavirus

They also recommended calling off any event at which more than 100 people would gather. That led to a slew of cancellations across West Michigan.

More than 127,00 people have contracted COVID-19 worldwide, about 1,300 of whom are in the United States. It often presents with mild symptoms and most people who get it recover. However, it can be deadly, especially for older patients and those with preexisting conditions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

concord univerisity coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "concord univerisity coronavirus"

Coronavirus COVID-19 Update for West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus COVID-19 Update for West Virginia"

Mercer County man wins ‘Master Distiller’ TV show competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County man wins ‘Master Distiller’ TV show competition"

Local bookstore hosting poetry and wine event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local bookstore hosting poetry and wine event"

Rainelle employee celebrates 20 years working for the town

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainelle employee celebrates 20 years working for the town"

Rainelle receives big donation for visitor's center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainelle receives big donation for visitor's center"