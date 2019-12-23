UPDATE: Deputies release new details related to Mary Haley-Scott’s indictments in Smyth County

MARION, VA (WVNS) – 10:00a.m. Dec. 23, 2019 LATEST: The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office released new details regarding crimes involving Mary Haley-Scott.

Deputies told 59News Haley-Scott has two indictments for grand larceny out of Smyth County, both have to do with businesses she used to own in the county.

She is still awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – 2:45 p.m. Dec. 21, 2019 LATEST: Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott was arraigned in Raleigh County Magistrate Court on Saturday, December 21, 2019 where she was placed on a $500 bond after being charged with obstructing an officer in West Virginia.

Sheriff Scott VanMeter confirmed Haley- Scott was charged after refusing to obey commands from two Raleigh County Deputies who found her at an apartment complex in Beckley on Friday, December 20, 2019. They were assisted by the Beckley Police Department.

She is being held at Southern Regional Jail awaiting extradition to Smyth County Virginia where she is also facing charges.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 8:55 p.m. Dec. 20, 2019 LATEST: Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott has been arrested.

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Haley-Scott on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was arrested for being a fugitive from justice out of Virginia and obstructing an officer in West Virginia.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 6:15 p.m. Dec. 18, 2019 LATEST: New developments in the case of a missing woman in Raleigh County could indicate she had a reason to hide. Raleigh County Deputies confirmed Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott is not only missing, she is wanted.

Family members reported her missing on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was last seen in Raleigh County.

Days before she disappeared, Haley-Scott’s husband was arrested in Wythe County Virginia on a domestic violence charge, and Haley-Scott reported the incident. However, Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter told 59News her husband, William Scott, was nothing but cooperative.

Through the investigation, deputies learned Haley-Scott is wanted out of Smyth County, Virginia.

“We have learned that she is under indictment and wanted by the Smyth County Sheriffs Department in Virginia for grand larceny,” said VanMeter. “She’s under indictment and wanted for criminal charges in Virginia, but we’re looking at it as a missing persons still.”

On Wednesday, deputies searched the area for signs of Haley-Scott, but as the sun set she is still no where to be found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Raleigh County Sheriffs Department.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 12:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2019 UPDATE: The husband of a missing woman was arrested in Wythe County, Virginia on a domestic violence charge. The incident happened just days before she was last seen.

According to court records, William J. Scott was arrested on Dec. 11, 2019. He is charged with assault on a family member.

The victim in the case, Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott, was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 16. According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Department there is no active investigation in Virginia into Mrs. Haley-Scott’s disappearance. There is a case in Raleigh County, West Virginia.

Deputies in Wythe County addressed concerns on social media that Mrs. Haley-Scott may have been killed and the body dumped in a lake in the Rural Retreat area. They said there is no evidence to support that speculation.

ORIGINAL STORY – Deputies in Raleigh County are asking for help from the community to find a woman who recently disappeared. They are searching for Mary Cathleen Haley-Scott.

Mrs. Haley-Scott was reported missing on Dec. 16, 2019 by members of her family. She is a 32-year-old white woman who was last seen in Raleigh County the previous week.

Deputies said she was driving a Blue 2020 KIA passenger car with a Virginia temporary registration tag number URV3345.

Anyone with information about Mrs. Haley-Scott’s location is asked to contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website. Anonymous tips can also be left using the P3 Tips App on any Apple or Android device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.