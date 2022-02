UNION, WV (WVNS) — Three Rivers Avian Center announce the barn owl they have been rehabilitating has successfully been released in the wild.

Video Courtesy of Three Rivers Avian Center

Dr. Sue Mohler, the intake veterinarian, assessed the barn owl’s injuries and decided the release was good to go. The barn owl was released on Sunday, February 20, less than 100 yards from where he was found initially.





Photos Courtesy of Three Rivers Avian Center

For more information on the released barn owl, visit Three Rivers Avian Center Facebook