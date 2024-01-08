MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A cat in Monroe County tested positive for rabies.

According to a Facebook post from the Greenbrier County Health Department, a cat that was originally found in the Wolf Creek area of Monroe County tested positive for rabies. The cat will be held in quarantine for an observation period.

In the post, the Greenbrier County Health Department warned the community to keep an eye out and avoid coming into contact with stray and feral animals. They also recommend not feeding the animals and to contact a healthcare provider if you come into contact with an animal that is behaving strangely.