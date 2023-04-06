GAP MILLS, WV (WVNS) – Captain Mike Weldon, a former Air Force member and firefighter, recently founded Adaptive Outdoor Adventures.

AOA provides opportunities for disabled veterans, first responders and gold star family members to escape to the great outdoors.

Weldon takes guests to his fifty acres of scenic land in Monroe County.

Whether it is fishing, shooting, camping, or something else guests are interested in, Weldon told 59News he can make just about any outdoor excursion a reality.

“They can come up to the camp. It’s entirely free. I can sleep up to 15 people. We have everything up there. We have excursions that they can come and do. Anything they are able to do, and I can make happen, we’ll do. It’s adaptive. I have to adapt a lot of the equipment,” Weldon told 59News.

Weldon built the entire campground himself, with all of the money to support the organization coming out of his own pocket.

He even did lawn work and odd jobs for neighbors to build up the money to get Adaptive Outdoor Adventures started.

Weldon said he understands from experience these kinds of adventures can often seem impossible for wounded veterans and first responders. Not just because of their injuries, but because of money too.

“You don’t become a firefighter or any public servant for the money, you do it because you care about the job and you care about people. We didn’t make a lot of money. Then when you get hurt on top of that it’s just more burden. Coming up here could just be a mental (health) day,” said Weldon.

He also said it is an honor to do something good for those who are injured serving the country and the community, and he looks forward to helping more people from the community have these experiences.

“If your grandfather wants to just go hunting one more time, I can make it happen. Bring him here, we have stuff. It’s not high-tech stuff, but it works,” Weldon said.

If you are interested in getting connected with Adaptive Outdoor Adventures, as either a donor or a participant, you can find them on Facebook.