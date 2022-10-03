UNION, WV (WVNS) — This is the first year the Union Area Chamber of Commerce decided to have a Fall decorating competition.

A few years ago, they hosted a similar contest for Christmas, but this year have decided to try something different, decorating the streetlamps while still keeping it festive for Fall.

Michelle McFall, who assists the President of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce shared her insight on this contest saying that it has gotten positive feedback from members of the community.

“This event for our community has brought many different groups together from our middle school students, to our younger 4-H kids, to our local businesses, and just has brought much beautification throughout the community in this Fall season,” said McFall.

Allison Tomlinson, who is with the Secretary of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce and also works with WVU extension added, “the streetlights were a great way to decorate and make our town very festive for Fall. And we were very excited that all of the lamp posts in town were claimed by various individuals, but mostly businesses and non profit organizations.”

Over 30 street lamps have been decorated around the area, and the Union Area Chamber of Commerce is hopeful that this tradition will continue to live on.

For more information on events in the Monroe County area, please visit their Facebook page at Union Area Chamber of Commerce.