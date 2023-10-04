UNION, WV (WVNS) – The EMT and Emergency supplies shortage has affected the entire nation. Monroe County is no exception.

The Office of Emergency Management, or OEM, works to ensure Monroe County is prepared for any kind of emergency. However, the OEM has run into issues with lack of personnel and supplies.

On Wednesday, October 4th, the County Commisson hosted a meeting to discuss changes and issues in the community.

The Monroe County 911 Director and OEM Director discussed the issues the team has been facing as of late.

“A couple calls were out on transports and stuff, we were just asking if we could get help for better coverage, and to cover the county,” said Kevin Galford, President of Monroe County Commission.

The county faces issues with students enrolling in classes, but not completing the final test to become certified.

Galford, acknowledged these issues and seeks to find solutions.

“We are trying to get all of our calls covered. Sometimes we have to reach out to other agencies, but for now we are just trying to get all of our calls covered,” said Galford.

Monroe County Office of Emergency Management assists with emergencies in Greenbrier County, Mercer County, and other surrounding areas.