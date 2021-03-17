Morgantown man charged in Capitol insurrection delays hearing, will remain in jail

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – George Tanios, the Morgantown man brought up on federal charges earlier this week related to the assault of a U.S. Capitol Police officer during the January 6 riot, has asked to delay his next court hearing.

Tanios is accused of conspiring with another man to spray bear spray in the faces of several law enforcement officers, during the riot at the Capitol, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died the day after the incident.

After having his initial appearance in U.S. District Court, in Clarksburg, on Monday, Tanios was scheduled to be back in front of a judge on Thursday morning for his detention hearing.

When Tanios was arrested on Sunday, U.S. Attorneys filed a motion that he be detained, citing a serious risk that Tanios would flee or obstruct justice.

He has been held in the Central Regional Jail in Braxton County since his arrest.

On Tuesday, Tanios’ court appointed attorney asked that Thursday’s hearing be delayed to provide additional time that “will allow for Mr. Tanios to prepare for his hearing effectively.”

Tanios’ attorney also requested that the hearing be held in West Virginia, instead of in the District of

Columbia, where Tanios is charged.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi approved the motion and moved the hearing to Monday, March 22 at 10:00 a.m.

Just as was the case in his hearing Monday, Tanios will appear via Zoom. He will remain behind bars, pending the outcome of Monday’s hearing.