MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) – One local town honors a lifetime public servant by naming a road after him.

Charlie Biggs Memorial Highway will now connect from the town of Mount Hope all the way to the Raleigh-Fayette county line.

Biggs served over 40 years in the Lions Club in Mount Hope before he passed away. He was honored today for his years of service and leadership in the Mount Hope and Oak Hill communities.

“Charlie was always someone who wanted to give back to his community, fellow Lions Club member and friend Greg Skeens said. “Any time we had any projects going on in Lions Club, Charlie was usually the first one who wanted to step up.”

“It means the world,” said Kevin Biggs, Charlie’s son. “And to have our fellow Lions here, this is the icing on the cake. I couldn’t be happier today.”

Representative Austin Haynes, who represents the 32nd district in the West Virginia House, proposed naming the road after Biggs in January of this year.

Now, Charles M. “Charlie” Biggs will be forever memorialized in Mount Hope.