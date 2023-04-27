GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Concord University will be honoring its graduating seniors during the University’s 148th Spring Commencement.

According to Lindsey Byars of the CU Advancement Office, the graduating seniors will be honored for the hard work and dedication in three separate commencement ceremonies, located at the Leslie R. and Ruby Wedd Carter Center in the Main Gym. The Master’s degree graduate ceremony will be on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 6 p.m., while the undergraduates will be honored on Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The Spring class of 2023’s valedictorian is Shannon M. Jarrell of Beckley, WV. She will be receiving a BA degree in History with a minor in Political Science and a BS in Secondary Science Education.

Tickets are required for admission, and all available tickets were given to the graduates from the President’s Office. All ceremonies will be livestreamed and can be viewed through Concord’s website and click on the graduation graphic on the main page.