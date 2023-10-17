FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – With every Bridge Day, there is also a shirt commemorating the event.

For 2023, the shirt was created by Mountain Mindful.

Mountain Mindful is a Mountain State small business. The partnership between Bridge Day and Mountain Mindful is not only a testament to products but also to the shop’s commitment to the state.

Executive Assistant Director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Tim Naylor, said the chamber wishes to give back to the community.

“The shirt, Mountain Mindful does a lot of sustainability and works with some people who kind of have barriers when it comes to getting jobs. So they help them out as well,” said Naylor.

The shirts will be 25 dollars a piece. Visitors can pick up a shirt at Bridge Day.

Supplies are limited, so visitors should pick up a shirt as soon as possible during Bridge Day.