CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Mountain Resource Conservation and Development Council announced on October 3, 2022, more than $19,000 in grants to local organizations that promote education and conservation in the region.

The West Virginia Conservation Agency and contributing counties have provided a portion of this funding. The local counties receiving the grant money include:

Rain Barrel Workshop – Greenbrier County – $3,000 The Greenbrier Watershed Association received funds to host a rain barrel workshop providing educational information about stormwater runoff and conservation. Seventy-five rain barrels and installation kits will be purchased and distributed to participants.

Marlinton Wetland Educational Park – Pocahontas County – $5,000 The Town of Marlinton received funds to further work on an educational wetland park between a stretch of the Greenbrier River (Rail) Trail and 4th Avenue. The wetland park will include a trail that connects with the Greenbrier River Trail.

Trailhead Kiosk at Piney Creek Adventure Preserve – Raleigh County – $2,500 Funds will be used to construct trailhead kiosks, which will provide community education on trail etiquette & use, wilderness management practices, and more.

Stream Bank Erosion Prevention, Cranberry Creek Trailhead – Raleigh County – $2,970 The Piney Creek Watershed Association will receive funds to prevent further erosion on one of the most popular areas for waterfall viewing.

– – Woodrow Wilson High School Class 2025, Wetland Project – Raleigh County – $3,000 This student-led project involves creating an overlook of the wetland area at WWHS for students to learn more about the environment and nature. Funds will be contributed to the overall project to provide dredging, lumber, tools, gravel, plants, and seeding. Native trees and plants will also be added. Partners include local businesses, community members and students to complete the project. Students have raised more than $24,000 for this project.

The Mountain RC&D is currently accepting proposals for conservation and education projects in its service area consisting of Monroe, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Wyoming, Braxton, Raleigh, Summers, Fayette, Nicholas, Mercer, Webster, and McDowell countues. Projects should involve conservation and environmental projects related to soil, water, or wildlife. The deadline for fall 2023 funding is March 31, 2023.