Mountaineer fans help raise over 10,000 for family of Esmery Martinez affected by Hurricane Isaias

When disaster struck the Martinez family, Mountaineer fans stepped up to help raise money for their relief.

In August, the home of WVU hooper Esmery Martinez was hit by the Hurricane Isaias, causing significant damage — including a collapsed roof at the house of Altagracia, her grandmother. The family was able to evacuate the area before the storm hit, but Martinez was unable to contact her family for days due to widespread power outages.

After the disaster, WVU women’s basketball got the word out on social media to Mountaineer Nation with a link to a GoFundMe. In total, the GoFundMe raised over $10,000 for the family — and Martinez took to the team’s social media pages to thank the fans.

“Thank you to everyone for the support you have given my family,” Martinez wrote. “It means so much to them and to me. The Dominican Republic is my home, but West Virginia is my second home. I am so thankful for you love and compassion, Mountaineer Nation.”