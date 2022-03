BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Mountaineer Food Bank announced today, March 21, 2022, they will be hosting a food giveaway from their food pantry.

The food giveaway will be held on Wednesday, March 23, at the Linda K Epling Stadium. The drive will be from 11a.m. to 1p.m. or until supplies last.

The Linda K Epling stadium address is 200 Stadium Drive located in Beckley.