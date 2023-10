BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Friday, November 3, 2023 at Linda K. Epling Stadium, the Mountaineer Food Bank will be distributing monthly food boxes for veterans.

This will be starting from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M., with the check in beginning at 8:00 A.M. The location is at 200 Stadium Rd, Beckley, WV 25801. The only guideline to receive a food box is to be a veteran.

For more information, please visit, https://www.mountaineerfoodbank.org/veteranstable.