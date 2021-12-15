MountainHeart Community Services gives winter gifts to children

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Christmas came early for some special children in Summers County.

Children received a hooded sweatshirt, an indoor kickball, and other sporting goods from the MountainHeart Community Services foundation. The gifts were handed out in a parking lot by the Kroger in Hinton. The gifts were funded by the Hinton Area Foundation.

Mary Jones, the Community Outreach Specialist talked about why it’s important for children to stay active.

“We’re all struggling with COVID and we’re dealing with a lot more obesity happening at the hospitals with our children. A lot of them have mental illness that’s happening because of the stress of COVID and not being able to get outside,” Jones said.

