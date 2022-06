FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, a small mudslide took place on the Kaymoor Trail.

According to a post from the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Facebook page, the mudslide happened .7 miles from the Wolf Creek Trailhead. Hikers are asked to avoid the area while the area dries.

Once the area dries from recent weather, crews will be one site to clear all debris.

Hikers should remain cautious while hiking in all areas across the park.