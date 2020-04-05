Multiple crews responding to Raleigh County structure fire

URY, WV (WVNS)– Multiple crews are battling a structure fire in the Ury area of Raleigh County.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, the call came in around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Dispatchers told 59 News Coal Fillers is on fire. They confirm Sophia area and city, Ghent, Rhodell, Mabscott, Coal City, Beaver, Bradley and Lester Volunteer Fire Departments are all on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

As of 9 a.m. no roads were closed but crews were still on scene.

