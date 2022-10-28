TAZEWELL, WV (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors proudly and lovingly invite you and your family to come and witness the dedication and celebration of the mural, “Standing Tall and Proud: The African American Heritage of Tazewell County.”

The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors is dedicating a new public artwork representing

more than a century of African American heritage in Tazewell County. Life-sized portraits of

sixteen men and women are featured in the mural, which pay tribute to their notable lives from those born in slavery in the mid-1850s to those living in the 21st century.

The event will take place Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at the Tazewell County Courthouse located at 101 Main Street, Tazewell, VA 24651. Everyone is encouraged to come, including media to cover and learn more about this rich, cultural history.

For more information, please call AJ Robinson, Director of Communications & Tourism for Tazewell County at (276) 245-6194, or his email at aj.robinson@tazewellcounty.org.