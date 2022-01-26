National Guard to help out at Beckley ARH

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Members of National Guard are helping out local hospitals amid staffing shortages and high transmission of COVID-19.

There are ten National Guard members helping out at Beckley ARH. Chief Nursing Officer Angela Rivera told 59News they will be assisting with COVID-19 screening and testing as well as patient care. Rivera said the government assistance is essential for the hospital right now.

“So happy to have them just to pick up some of those pieces that we needed help with, extra hands for our patients so we are just really thrilled to have them here today,” Rivera said.

Rivera said she hopes the assistance from the National Guard will help combat staffing shortages while the hospital looks to hire more people.