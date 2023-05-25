CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced $495,840 in funding for McDowell County’s DigDeep Right to Water Project.

According to Capito, the funding was provided by the US Environmental Protection Agency and was made available through a Congressionally Direct Spending request by Capito. The funding is designed to help upgrade McDowell County’s clean water infrastructure.

“When I visited DigDeep last year, it was clear that their project is of the upmost importance and that they are making a major impact in McDowell County. Now, after too long of a delay from the EPA, I am happy to announce this funding is on the way to DigDeep… This project opens the door to clean water access for residents across the county who have been waiting on these resources for years. As Ranking Member of the EPW Committee and a leader on the Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to ensure our communities have the resources and reliable infrastructure needed to deliver clean water to our residents.”

Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia Senator