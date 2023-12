BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — Many changes can be seen at King’s Tire Service, and big things are rolling in with it.

A new building and a freshly paved parking lot can be seen at King’s Tire Service in Bluewell, West Virginia.

Photo Courtesy: King’s Tire Service

Photo Courtesy: King’s Tire Service

Photo Courtesy: King’s Tire Service

Photo Courtesy: King’s Tire Service

Photo Courtesy: King’s Tire Service

The building will be a brand new alignment shop for bigger trucks. Keep a look out for the upcoming grand opening announcement.