New beer celebrates Black History Month, proceeds go towards scholarship

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — A local brewing company is debuting a new beer to help one young student’s future.

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company is releasing their new Steel Driving Stout beer in honor of Black History Month. Proceeds from beer sales will go towards a scholarship for an outstanding student of color in Greenbrier County. The beer was inspired by West Virginian John Henry.

“We want to make sure that somebody that gets the scholarship understands that you can be the legend for tomorrow as John Henry was the legend for the past,” Meschaed White, employee at the brewery, said.

The brewery plans to continue offering scholarships in the future with a formal application process.