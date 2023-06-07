BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Bluefield Area Transit now has three buses that will make stops in Iaeger, Bradshaw, Coalwood, and Rt 52 that will take passengers to Welch and back to Bluefield.

It feels wonderful. This is why we’re here to start the public and anytime we can, it’s a great feeling. John Reeves, General Manager of Bluefield Area Transit

Passengers can also connect with another bus taking riders to Bluefield. Iaeger Mayor, Joe Ford, stated that this was a joint effort between all the towns, county commission, and the Economic Development Authority in McDowell County.