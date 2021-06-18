New Chief for Bluefield and changes coming to Princeton Fire

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After 25 years at Princeton Fire, Chief Chad Bailey said his time there has been a dream.

“I just tried out and came out, passed the test. I went through my first interview, didn’t get chosen as an employee, but was asked to volunteer,” said Bailey. “So I came in and volunteered and really loved it… 10 months later, I got hired and I’ve been here ever since.”

Bailey became chief in 2012. But the reward of being a firefighter in general is something he will never get over.

“You get a family when you come here. I guess it’s the same way in every fire house,” Bailey said. “The bad part about this job [is] when we’re responding [and] somebody is having the worst day of their life. But no day is the same, everyday is different… I don’t think I’ve worked a day in my life because I really enjoy what I do.”

Yet, his career isn’t over. After a visit to Central Fire Station in Bluefield, Bailey said he knew he wanted to be a part of that family as well. There, he will take on the role of chief, once again.

“I went to Bluefield, fell in love with the town, and fell in love with the guys over there,” Bailey said. “They’re now family to me… I think it’s just the right decision for me to go.”

“The future looks bright,” Bailey continued. “A lot of things are going to be happening in Bluefield, so I’m excited to be on board… and see some of those things through.”

Chief Bailey said if he could do it all over again, he would still choose the fire life.