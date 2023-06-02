HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Joey Preast was recently named Chief Executive Officer of Summers County ARH Hospital.

According to ARH, Preast held the position on an interim basis since February and will maintain dual roles at both Summers and Beckley ARH hospitals, where he worked as associate administrator since March of 2022. Before joining the Beckley ARH staff, he spent nearly a decade in long-term care in Wheeling, Fairmont, and Clarksburg areas, where he climbed the latter to becoming the nursing home administrator. Though he enjoyed his time there, he always wanted to work in hospital administration in southern West Virginia.

“I wanted to move back home and when the position in Beckley came open, it was the perfect opportunity to make that change.” Joey Preast, Chief Executive Officer of Summers County ARH Hospital.