PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Some good news was announced for Mercer County residents as a brand-new health center is on its way, thanks to a partnership between BODYWORKS and H2 Health.

On August 14, 2023, BODYWORKS and H2 Health, with support from The Orthopedic Center of the Virginias, announced a new location will be opened in Princeton, WV. The new health center will be located next to the OCV offices in Princeton.

BODYWORKS and H2 Health have been working together since 2021 to bring better health and fitness services to Southern West Virginia. This center is an important addition, making sure that local residents have easy access to the care they need. H2 Health runs more than 185 health centers, and they’re the largest provider of therapy in West Virginia. They have 25 centers just in West Virginia, including four BODYWORKS locations.

“At Orthopedic Center of Virginia, we welcome BODYWORKS in Mercer County. Physical therapy helps patients recover from injury and get the best result from surgery. Many of our patients wait weeks to see a therapist. Now patients will get the therapy they need close to home and without the wait.” Dr. Philip Branson

For more info about what BODYWORKS and H2 Health offer, check H2 Health’s website.