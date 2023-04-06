CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The Tamarack Marketplace, which is located next door to the Beckley Travel Plaza, will now be opened weekly to help West Virginia Turnpike travelers due to major renovations in the Plaza.

Tamarack will now be opened from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. daily. The new hours are now in effect.

“We are thrilled to bring back our seven-day week operation and extended hours from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. just in time for the travel season,” said Tammy Coffman, Executive Director of Tamarack Marketplace.

Tamarack is also offering a new breakfast menu, starting from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. Monday to Saturday and an all-day brunch on Sunday from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M.

Another delight opened will be the Country Roads Market, which offers snacks, drinks, freshly prepared sandwiches and salads, local ice cream, house-made pepperoni rolls, house chips, and house-made baked goods.

“And, of course, we must remind everyone of the amazing West Virginia works-of-art throughout Tamarack Marketplace representing all 55 counties,” said Coffman.

Wednesday, February 1, 2023, was when the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas closed due to demolition and site redevelopment, in which everything will be rebuilt anew and from scratch.

The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer a wide variety of accommodations such as, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, picnic area, and pet relief areas.

The Plaza will also offer a drive-through, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, all while highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.

The completion date is expected by late 2024.