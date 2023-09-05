BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With summer coming to a close, Tamarack Marketplace will return to its schedule of being open six days a week and being closed on Tuesdays.

Tamarack Marketplace will keep this schedule, meaning the operating hours will be from 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. as of Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

“Since the kickoff of the peak travel season with Memorial Day, we have experienced an uptick in new and seasoned visitors through Labor Day by nearly doubling our visitor counts. We attribute this to the temporary closure of Beckley Travel Plaza,” said Tammy Coffman, executive director.

Tamarack Marketplace is recognized as a wonderful place to stop for visitors as they visit and explore the Mountain State. Through this center, visitors can enjoy and have the opportunity to view the talented artists and artisans throughout the Mountain State.