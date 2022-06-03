MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The day has come for a new school to reveal it’s name.

McDowell County Schools announced the consolidation of a new elementary school between Welch, Keystone and Fall River Elementary.

Today, June 3, 2022, the name, colors and mascot were revealed to students over a virtual call. Students at each of the schools popped balloons which had a piece of the information about the new school inside to get students involved in the reveal. The new school will be called Coalfield Elementary.

The students will be known as the Mountain Lions and will have the colors teal, black and silver. Students and personnel both tell 59 News they’re ready for the opportunities a new school will bring.

“We’re a family, Keystone is a family and Fall River is a family but guess what we’re all McDowell County Schools so we’re all excited to build a new bigger family and to bring everyone together.” Sarah Diaz, principal of Welch Elementary

“I’m very excited because they’ll be new playgrounds and new stuff to do.” Gabrielle Mullins, Welch Elementary Student

The new school will be built across from Mt. View High School’s new football field.