BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – If you were hoping to purchase a clutch of chickens, and you live in Bluefield city limits, your dreams of becoming a farmer may not come true.

Members of City Board approved the ordinance prohibiting the keeping of any farm animals.

These animals include goats, cows, chickens and pigs.

This change is due to health and safety concerns.



Cecil Marson, the Bluefield City Manager, said a lot of time and discussion went into this decision.

“We came with an approach to take care of everybody, we care for everyone’s safety and that’s why we came up with the rules put in place,” said Martin.

This ordinance does not affect other domesticated animals like cats and dogs.



In the past, those wanting to acquire a permit needed to go through various processes and paperwork.