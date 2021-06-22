New Raleigh County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney sworn in

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s office added a new assistant attorney.

Morgan Spolarich is a Wyoming County native and spent the last year working as a lawyer in Raleigh County. Spolarich was approved by the Raleigh County Commission Tuesday, June 22, 2021 and sworn in right after.

“I am really excited to get started on that especially as a new attorney, I am always looking to grow and to learn, so I am really excited to get started,” Spolarich explained.

Spolarich will focus on the transition of a case between magistrate court and circuit court. She will also handle juvenile cases.