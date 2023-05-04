BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — An accomplishment was made recently with a group of New River Community and Technical College students.

Thirteen were inducted into the Beta Zeta Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for the 2022-2023 academic year.

On April 21, 2023, An induction ceremony was held at the Raleigh County Campus.

New inductees include:

Melissa S. Blankenship, Oceana

Tracee E. Byer, Alderson

Kelly Cales, Sinks Grove

Megan G. Daniels, Lindside

Amber L. Duncan, Crab Orchard

Morgan Evans, Shady Spring

Chance Wilson-Gutierrez, Craigsville

Kady Jarrell, Fairdale

Chase D. Messenger, Lester

Bryson Powers, Edmond

Kayla N. Richmond, Princeton

Kimberly Thompson, Peterstown

Taylor Thompson, Princeton.

Christina Lester and Zowie Mullens who are members of Beta Zeta Delta Chapter of PTK Honor Society became a part of the the All-American Academic Honorary Team for 2023.

With more than 2.5 million members, PTK is the largest honor society. In order to be a member, students have to complete at least 12 hours of course work and hold a GPA of at least 3.50.

The college is now registering students for the summer and fall 2023 semesters.

For more information visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.