BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — An accomplishment was made recently with a group of New River Community and Technical College students.

Thirteen were inducted into the Beta Zeta Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for the 2022-2023 academic year.

On April 21, 2023, An induction ceremony was held at the Raleigh County Campus.

New inductees include: 

  • Melissa S.  Blankenship, Oceana
  • Tracee E. Byer, Alderson
  • Kelly Cales, Sinks Grove
  • Megan G. Daniels, Lindside
  • Amber L. Duncan, Crab Orchard
  • Morgan Evans, Shady Spring
  • Chance Wilson-Gutierrez, Craigsville
  • Kady Jarrell, Fairdale
  • Chase D. Messenger, Lester
  • Bryson Powers, Edmond
  • Kayla N. Richmond, Princeton
  • Kimberly Thompson, Peterstown
  • Taylor Thompson, Princeton. 

Christina Lester and Zowie Mullens who are members of Beta Zeta Delta Chapter of PTK Honor Society became a part of the the All-American Academic Honorary Team for 2023.

With more than 2.5 million members, PTK is the largest honor society. In order to be a member, students have to complete at least 12 hours of course work and hold a GPA of at least 3.50.

The college is now registering students for the summer and fall 2023 semesters.

For more information visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.