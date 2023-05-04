BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — An accomplishment was made recently with a group of New River Community and Technical College students.
Thirteen were inducted into the Beta Zeta Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for the 2022-2023 academic year.
On April 21, 2023, An induction ceremony was held at the Raleigh County Campus.
New inductees include:
- Melissa S. Blankenship, Oceana
- Tracee E. Byer, Alderson
- Kelly Cales, Sinks Grove
- Megan G. Daniels, Lindside
- Amber L. Duncan, Crab Orchard
- Morgan Evans, Shady Spring
- Chance Wilson-Gutierrez, Craigsville
- Kady Jarrell, Fairdale
- Chase D. Messenger, Lester
- Bryson Powers, Edmond
- Kayla N. Richmond, Princeton
- Kimberly Thompson, Peterstown
- Taylor Thompson, Princeton.
Christina Lester and Zowie Mullens who are members of Beta Zeta Delta Chapter of PTK Honor Society became a part of the the All-American Academic Honorary Team for 2023.
With more than 2.5 million members, PTK is the largest honor society. In order to be a member, students have to complete at least 12 hours of course work and hold a GPA of at least 3.50.
The college is now registering students for the summer and fall 2023 semesters.
For more information visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 1-866-349-3739.