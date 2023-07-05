THURMOND, WV (WVNS) — The National Park Service for New River Gorge National Park and Preserve is calling for volunteers to work as tour guides for a train that passes through the park.

The Amtrak Cardinal that travels from Chicago to Washington, D.C. runs straight through the heart of West Virginia’s New River Gorge. The wanted volunteers would help passengers witness the beauty of the park and learn about the history of the area, that would otherwise be missed while passing through.