GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — As Summer is coming to a close, The New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has a fun new program planned for the month of August.

This month has exciting and engaging activities such as a guided sunset walk at Sandstone Falls, which is definitely a must for photographers! Also, you can join a ranger for a relaxing scenic walk across the fall’s boardwalk and island loop walking trail while experiencing the beautiful transition of day into night.

The August program also features two guided hikes in the south district of the park at Bluestone Turnpike Trail and Grandview Rim Trail. All trails are accommodated for first timers or people wanting to try the trails (easy or moderate) and last between 2 to 3 hours.

Tickets become available 7 days before each scheduled program and reservations close midnight the day before the program, so get your tickets fast because spots are getting booked quickly. Same day booking is also not available.

For more information on reservations and the program for the month of August, please visit https://www.recreation.gov/ticket/facility/10089332.