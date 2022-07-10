FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – One local organization receives a grant; however fundraising must continue.

The New River Humane Society has been trying to get the rest of their funding for a new van.

Brooke Hutcheon the Executive Shelter Director with New River Humane Society, said the current van they are using, has more than 300,000 miles and is no longer practical or safe enough to drive potential pets to their “furever” homes.

“And we were able to secure 10,000 dollars in grant money for a new shelter van, so we were able to find a new van In the area and we are still trying to raise up the remaining funds,” Hutcheon told 59News.

Hutcheon also said that any funds donated will also help the Humane Society pay for pet supplies, food, and veterinarian needs.