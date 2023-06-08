PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A local Sheriff’s Department is welcoming a new rookie to the force.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is welcoming Bogart, Bo for short, to the force. Bogart is a bloodhound who will assist the department with tracking and search and rescue cases.

Corporal J.A. Conner, Bogart’s K9 handler with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, is his trainer. He will train Bogart until he feels he is ready to be certified for regular duty. Corporal Conner says it has always been his goal to work with tracking dogs when he joined the department.

“It’s amazing, especially in a situation with search and rescue. We’ve had incidents where I’ve had to look for missing children. We’ve had incidents where I’ve had to look for elderly people that have dementia and stuff and walk off, and then the criminal stuff pretty much speaks for itself if you can assist someone in that as well,” said CPL. J.A. Conner, K9 Handler for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.

Corporal Conner also said it could take up to six or seven months to fully train Bogart for active duty.