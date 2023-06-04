FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Locals in Southern West Virginia have a new place to get local fresh veggies, meats and dairy products.

New Roots Community Farm hosted their grand opening for their market on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Valerie Slone, the Sales and Market Manager, said the grand opening means a lot to her.

“It is the culminating moment of a lot of collective effort we’ve been working very hard on our own production here as a vegetable farm and offering a place for regional producers to have a market opportunity to sell their goods,” Slone said.

Mary Grandon, Part-Owner and Operator of Sugar Bloom Farm, based out of Clay County West Virginia, said when you shop at these local farmers markets you know exactly where your food is coming from, straight from the farm. Or in the case of her products, the hive.

“By the time the produce gets to the grocery store it has already been on the shelves and in somebody else’s hands for about a week. So it is not really fresh anymore,” Grandon said. “Same thing goes for the honey. it is processed, extremely filtered and heated. So our raw honey has not been done like that. It comes directly out of the hive and into a jar and on to your table.”

Slone said the need for a market like theirs, that is open in the spring, summer, fall and winter, was something their community was lacking.

“We really needed a local food market here in Fayetteville. Ours will be open year round which kind of sets us apart from other markets like the farmers market that currently exists. So we will be open all year round,” Slone said.

The “community” aspect of their name, is not just a name, it is truly what is making, and will continue to make the market successful.

“We’re just very excited to offer a space for the community to shop local. and we are very grateful for the community for giving us a space to do this. The support of the regional community has made this happen and its the only way it will continue to happen. So we look forward to working with the community for years to come,” Slone said.

The market is open Thursdays and Fridays from 1:00-6:30 in the afternoon and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 in the morning to 5 in the evening.

You can find the market at 167 Wolf Creek Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840.