SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) — Thrift shoppers rejoice today, August 1, 2022 as the new, local Goodwill location announced its grand opening date.

The company posted on its Facebook with information about its grand opening.

The post confirmed the store will be opening its doors September 1, 2022 at 9a.m. The store will be located at 815 Robert C. Byrd Dr. in Sophia.