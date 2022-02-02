New study approved to address flooding issue in Mullens

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — On February 2, 2022, The Huntington District announced the approval of a new study in Mullens, West Virginia targeting the flooding issue in the surrounding area.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act increased funding available for the US Army Corps of Engineers Flood Plain Management Services Program. The City of Mullens Foundation has been working closely with the US Army Corp of Engineers to approve a study on the repeated flooding in the area so the US Army Corp of Engineers can recommend necessary changes.

Huntington District Commander Col. Jayson Putnam said, “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proud to partner with Federal, state, and local officials to help protect the people of Mullens from the threat of future flooding.”

The Huntington District is planning to start the study sometime in April and said will take 12 to 18 months to complete. A public meeting will be held to gather input at the start of the study and final recommendations will be presented to the public.