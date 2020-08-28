Newly-released NBA 2K21 trailer reveals ability to play as WVU in MyCareer mode

After over a decade of waiting, Mountaineer fans will be able to don the Old Gold and Blue on the hardwood in an officially-licensed video game.

A newly-released trailer for 2K Sports’s NBA 2K21 revealed that players will be able to join the West Virginia Mountaineers en route to a pro career in the NBA as part of the game’s MyCareer. This game mode sees players create their own character as they work to become a star in the NBA, with the 2K21 installment starting each players’ career in high school.

The trailer, which was released Friday on the game’s social media pages, teased the addition with a brief shot of the team’s hardwood floor, along with those of several others.

The game is slated to be released on both console and PC on Sept. 4.