BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Nicholas Robert Farthing pleaded guilty of DUI resulting in death in front of Judge Darl Poling on January 11, 2022.

Farthing was charged regarding a deadly accident on I-64 in Raleigh County on April 13, 2020.

According to prosecutors, Farthing was driving at a high speed and crashed into the back of another vehicle, killing driver Kenneth Isaiah Brown. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no set date for sentencing.