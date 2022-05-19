NITRO, WV (WOWK)—Nitro’s Damon Crandall was set to graduate at 7:00 p.m. and then run in the 400 meter at 7:55 p.m.

They couldn’t move the race time, and they couldn’t move the graduation time.

So Crandall’s coaches, Nitro Police, and Charleston Police figured out a way to get him to the field in time to run: a police escort.

He got there with literally minutes to spare, already in his track uniform.

Crandall graduated and then competed at states…all in under one hour. And he says this is a day he’ll never forget.

“I pretty much had to go to my graduation, get my diploma, shoot out of there and come straight here and run my event. A few of them told me to just have fun and enjoy it while you’re in it pretty much. It was like a movie. The whole day was like a movie.” Damon Crandall

He went on to say everyone around here is like family, and he’s just so happy they could pull it off.