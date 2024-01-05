HILLSBORO, WV (WVNS) — A fire broke out in a WVDOH garage on Thursday, January 4, 2024, however no injuries were reported.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH), the fire was in a Pocahontas County WVDOH’s garage bay in Hillsboro, West Virginia. The fire was thought to have been caused by an overheated transmission in a pickup truck at approximately 3:30 p.m.

During that time, the building was empty as the WVDOH crews from that garage were treating roads in Pocahontas County. By around 3:45 p.m., firefighters had arrived on scene and put out the fire.

The office, salt shed, and fuel station were left intact, however two pickup trucks in the garage were totaled. Although the WVDOH will examine the damage done to the garage, it is thought to be a complete loss.

Even though the garage was damaged, road crews in Pocahontas County will still handle snow and ice removal (SRIC).