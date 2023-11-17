BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Thanksgiving can be a joyous time for families.

However, for some, cooking a Thanksgiving meal can be difficult. Thankfully the Bluefield Union Mission is here to help.

They will be offering pre-packaged items for a Thanksgiving dinner as well as their own dinner, free of charge. On November 23, 2023, the Mission will be handing out food bags.

The non-profit is celebrating its 92nd year of feeding the community.

“We serve a complete thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings. Thanksgiving dinner will be served as a hot meal with all of the sides,” said Craig Hammond, the Director of Bluefield Union Mission.

For those who want to donate, items such as stuffing, and sides are appreciated. Hammond also said that he and his team are very grateful for the continued generosity of the community.