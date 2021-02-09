North Central WV Airport adds Allegiant flights to Destin and Chicago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Allegiant Air has announced two new non-stop flights leaving from the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport.

The flights will go to Destin, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS), beginning on May 26, 2021 and Chicago via Midway International Airport (MDW), starting on June 3, 2021.

“We’re excited to offer Allegiant’s unique brand of convenient, affordable nonstop service to these two incredible destinations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue. “Whether you’re seeking the cultural scene and historic sites in Chicago or the incredible white sand beaches of Destin, West Virginia residents will have access to great new getaways just in time for summer.”

The flights will operate twice each week, officials said. Schedules and fares can be found on Allegiant’s website.

“We are excited to partner with Allegiant to connect North Central WV with Chicago and Destin, Florida. Direct flights to two great markets are a real win for West Virginia,” said Ernie VanGilder, president of the Benedum Airport Authority.

Allegiant will offer introductory one-way fares as low as $49 to Destin and one-way fares as low as $39 to Chicago, according to a news release.

From the North Central WV Aiport, the airline already offers flights to Sanford International Airport, near Orlando and Myrtle Beach International Airport.