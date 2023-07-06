CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — TSA officials on Wednesday stopped the eighth handgun from going through a security checkpoint at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) in 2023, setting a new record for the airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, the Putnam County man tried to bring a handgun and two magazines with 11 bullets through a security checkpoint at CRW. An officer took the handgun and cited the man on a weapons charge.

“Wednesday’s gun catch was the eighth gun caught at the airport so far this year, which sets a new record and we still have six more months to go in 2023,” John C. Allen, TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia, said. “This is not the type of record we want to set. We would much rather that travelers not bring their firearms to our checkpoints.”

2023 has seen the most amount of guns caught at CRW within the past five years.

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 (As of July 5) Number of guns caught at CRW 6 7 4 6 6 8 Table Courtesy: TSA

Allen reminds travelers to pack firearms in checked luggage and tell airport officials at the check-in counter so they can put them on the airplane properly.

In the U.S. in 2022, officials caught 6,542 firearms across 262 security checkpoints, with 88% of them being loaded, the TSA said.